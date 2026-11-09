Eurozone Investor Confidence Falls for Second Consecutive Month in November

By Staff, Agencies

Investor confidence across the eurozone declined for the second month in a row in November, although the drop was less severe than financial markets had anticipated, according to data released by the Sentix research institute on Monday.

The Frankfurt-based institute’s Overall Investor Confidence Index fell by 0.3 points from October to 2.4 points in November, slightly exceeding market expectations of 2.1 points.

The survey was conducted between November 5 and 7, involving 1,025 investors, including 220 institutional participants.

The current situation sub-index remained unchanged at minus 3.3 points, while the expectations index, which measures investors’ economic outlook over the next six months, declined to 8.3 points, marking its lowest level since June 2026.

According to Sentix, continued negative assessments of current economic conditions indicate that the eurozone has yet to overcome its period of economic weakness.

Rising interest rates, elevated crude oil prices, and persistent political uncertainties continue to weigh on the bloc’s economic outlook.

Despite the broader deterioration in investor sentiment across the eurozone, Germany’s Sentix confidence indicator showed a slight improvement in November, recovering to minus 3.3 points following its decline in October.

Germany’s assessment of current economic conditions also improved for the fifth consecutive month, rising to minus 14 points.

This marked its strongest reading since May 2023, offering a limited positive signal amid continued economic challenges across Europe’s largest economy.

Overall, the latest figures suggest that investor optimism in the eurozone remains fragile, with economic uncertainty and persistent cost pressures continuing to constrain expectations for a stronger recovery.