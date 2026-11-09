Qalibaf Warns US Against Pursuing “Israel First” Policy

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that the United States’ “Israel First” approach could lead to disastrous consequences for Washington and its allies, declaring that the policy risks ushering in “a dark age.”

In a post on X on Monday, Qalibaf accused the “Israeli” entity of attempting to drag the United States into an “endless war” with Iran, warning that such a conflict would become a quagmire that no US president, Republican or Democrat, could escape.

“Unless Washington drops the 'Israel First' mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age,” he said.

His warning comes amid continued concerns over the possibility of renewed military aggression against Iran, despite recent electoral setbacks suffered by US President Donald Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the US military buildup in West Asia continues, with two aircraft carrier strike groups already deployed in or near the region and a third reportedly heading there. No breakthrough has been reported in indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the conflict.

The United States and the “Israeli” entity launched their first war against Iran in June 2025, which lasted 12 days. A second round of aggression began on February 28 and continued for 40 days before a ceasefire was reached in early April.

According to the Iranian account, Tehran’s retaliatory operations and resistance during both conflicts compelled the aggressors to accept ceasefire arrangements.

Iran has also maintained restrictions over the Strait of Hormuz since the early stages of the second conflict, describing the measures as a response to US actions in the region.

Tehran has recently reiterated its readiness to deliver what it called a “geographically unrestricted response” to any renewed military attack against the country.