Pezeshkian Says Ayatollah Khamenei Ordered End to Iran-US Stalemate

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei instructed officials to end the current state of “neither war nor peace” with the United States, while pursuing a dignified resolution through dialogue.

“The Leader has instructed us to put an end to the current state of neither war nor peace. We can engage in dialogue with dignity and bring this matter to a dignified conclusion,” Pezeshkian said on Monday.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington have yet to produce a diplomatic breakthrough, amid continued tensions following the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran that began on February 28.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s willingness to pursue negotiations, stressing that diplomacy should be used whenever Iran’s rights can be secured without resorting to war. However, he warned that the country would not yield to threats, intimidation or coercion.

He also recalled his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September, during which he emphasized Iran’s commitment to dialogue based on justice and conducted on equal terms. The president reiterated that the Islamic Republic would defend its rights without submitting to pressure or the imposition of force.

The conflict began on February 28 and continued for 40 days before a ceasefire was reached, following Iranian resistance and retaliatory operations. In July, the United States carried out further airstrikes against Iran and imposed a naval blockade, which Tehran described as a violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.

Iran subsequently launched strikes against strategic US targets across West Asia and announced restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. In recent weeks, Washington has renewed its threats of military action, prompting Tehran to warn that any further attack would be met with a “geographically unrestricted response” in defense of the country.

Separately, Pezeshkian said Iran’s resilience and independence had been strengthened through increased domestic production and the provision of essential goods. He called for better identification and use of the country’s existing capabilities, while urging more efficient energy consumption and conservation, particularly of petrol, electricity and natural gas.