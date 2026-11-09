Anthropic Reportedly Strikes $3.4 Billion Deal for Gas Generators

By Staff, Agencies

US artificial intelligence company Anthropic has reportedly reached a $3.4 billion agreement to secure gas-powered generators for its data centers, allowing it to generate electricity independently of public power grids.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that the developer of the Claude AI chatbot secured commitments for 1.7 gigawatts of heavy-duty gas generators from Texas-based OnePWR Solutions in late September.

The agreement reportedly also includes engineering and construction services required to install the equipment.

The purchase is intended to provide electricity for Anthropic’s expanding AI infrastructure without waiting for connections to public grids, where surging demand from data centers has contributed to lengthy delays.

Anthropic reportedly did not acquire OnePWR, and no employees were transferred as part of the agreement. The company has not publicly confirmed the reported transaction.

The deal reflects a broader trend across the AI industry, as major technology companies increasingly invest directly in energy infrastructure to secure reliable electricity supplies and avoid grid connection delays.

The rapid expansion of data centers has also intensified public concerns that these facilities could compete with households and businesses for electricity, increase utility bills and place additional pressure on local water supplies.

The growing demand for AI computing is also driving renewed reliance on fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas and coal are expected to account for a substantial share of the additional electricity required to power data centers through 2030, despite technology companies' commitments to reducing emissions.

Public opposition to data center construction has also become a prominent issue in US politics. The Associated Press reported that roughly three-quarters of American voters oppose building new data centers in their communities.

Candidates advocating tighter restrictions on AI infrastructure won several key gubernatorial races, including in Texas and Ohio, while voters in dozens of municipalities backed measures limiting data center development, highlighting growing resistance to the industry's rapid expansion.