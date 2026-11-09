Iran Shortens Deadline for US to Implement Negotiation Proposal

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has shortened the deadline for implementing its proposal from seven days to two, demonstrating what it describes as its seriousness and good faith in pursuing a diplomatic solution, Foreign Ministry spokesperson and negotiating delegation member Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Baghaei pointed to what he described as confusion within the US administration over which officials are authorized to negotiate with Tehran.for

He said some US officials were advancing contradictory demands based on domestic political calculations and the 2028 presidential election, while repeatedly changing their positions in what he called a policy of “moving the goalposts.”

He stressed that Tehran had transparently communicated its proposal through mediators while maintaining contact through direct meetings and telephone calls.

Iran remains committed to a diplomatic settlement, he said, but will not compromise its national interests or security.

Regarding nuclear inspections, Baghaei said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors had visited Iran approximately 10 days earlier to conduct routine inspections at the Bushehr nuclear power plant and other facilities that remain accessible.

He explained that other nuclear facilities had sustained damage and highlighted the absence of an established mechanism allowing the agency to inspect damaged sites under the current circumstances.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency has no mechanism or protocol for inspecting damaged nuclear facilities under the current circumstances,” he said.

Baghaei also categorically rejected transferring enriched uranium outside Iran, declaring that the option was “off the table” and that there was no justification for such a move.

On maritime navigation, the Iranian spokesperson said Tehran was focused on restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz under conditions defined by Iran. He described the country's recent measures as evidence of its good faith and commitment to regional responsibility.

Baghaei added that Washington's implementation of the provisions of the June 28 memorandum of understanding, which he said incorporates most of Iran's demands, would pave the way for moving to the next stage of negotiations.