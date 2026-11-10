Trump: Further Military Action Against Iran Is Not Currently Necessary

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Monday that further military action against Iran does not appear necessary at this stage, while stressing that Washington remains fully prepared to respond if the situation changes.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason.”

He added that Israel and the wider Middle East were now protected against what he described as the Iranian “danger and threat.”

Trump also expressed optimism that the conflict could soon come to an end, saying, “We’re seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it’s going to be ending fairly soon.”

He said the United States was currently maintaining the existing situation, explaining that Washington “is just keeping it the status quo.”

However, Trump cautioned against assuming that military action had been completely ruled out, stating, “I don’t guarantee anything, but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded.”

The US president said he hoped Washington could reach an agreement with Tehran, while warning that the United States remained prepared for further escalation.

Referring to America’s military capabilities, Trump said, “But nothing’s going to happen. And if we have to, we’ll take it very serious. We are so loaded. We just have another aircraft carrier. It’s all loaded up to the gills with brand-new, beautiful stuff.”

He concluded by expressing hope that the military buildup would not need to be used, saying, “And hopefully, we don’t have to use them.”