Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Fire Erupts After Strike on Saudi Oil Pipeline Near Medina

Fire Erupts After Strike on Saudi Oil Pipeline Near Medina
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline was reportedly targeted near Medina on Monday, triggering a minor fire that emergency crews quickly extinguished without casualties or disruption to oil supplies, according to the Saudi Press Agency [SPA].

A source at the Saudi Energy Ministry said firefighting teams brought the blaze under control shortly after the incident, confirming that oil continued flowing through the pipeline uninterrupted.

The reported incident came amid longstanding disputes over Saudi allegations concerning Yemeni attacks near Mecca and Medina. 

Saudi officials have repeatedly linked alleged attacks to the vicinity of the Islamic holy cities, while critics argue that such claims serve political and propaganda purposes by portraying Yemeni military operations as threats to religious landmarks.

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] affiliated with the Sanaa government have consistently denied targeting Islamic holy sites, maintaining that their operations are directed at military, economic, and strategic infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is currently rerouting approximately 4 million barrels of crude oil daily through its 1,200-kilometer East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, accounting for roughly 4% of global consumption. 

The pipeline, which crosses the Arabian Peninsula, has become a critical export route amid the disruption of Gulf oil traffic and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption followed US aggression against Iran, which plunged the strategic waterway into turmoil. 

Drone strikes had also knocked the East-West Pipeline offline for several days in September. 

The alternative route has helped Riyadh maintain oil exports, while neighboring Gulf producers have faced severe losses in export revenues.

strait of hormuz Yemen saudi war on yemen war on yemen SaudiArabia OilPrices

Comments

  1. Related News
Fire Erupts After Strike on Saudi Oil Pipeline Near Medina

Fire Erupts After Strike on Saudi Oil Pipeline Near Medina

2 hours ago
UNIFIL: “Israel” Prepares for Prolonged Presence in South Lebanon Amid Continued Attacks

UNIFIL: “Israel” Prepares for Prolonged Presence in South Lebanon Amid Continued Attacks

4 hours ago
Hezbollah MP: Resistance, Lebanese Army Are Pillars of Liberation and Stability

Hezbollah MP: Resistance, Lebanese Army Are Pillars of Liberation and Stability

23 hours ago
PPS: 80% of Palestinian Detainees Suffer from Scabies in “Israeli” Prisons

PPS: 80% of Palestinian Detainees Suffer from Scabies in “Israeli” Prisons

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 10-11-2026 Hour: 12:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot