Hamas Urges Action on Gaza Ceasefire as Winter Crisis Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas called on the so-called "Board of Peace" to pressure the "Israeli" occupation entity into immediately fulfilling its obligations under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, particularly regarding humanitarian aid, shelter supplies, and recovery efforts.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas demanded the unconditional reopening of Gaza's border crossings to allow humanitarian assistance, mobile housing units, and reconstruction materials into the Strip.

It also called for a clear implementation timetable and a verification mechanism to ensure compliance with the agreed roadmap.

The movement condemned the use of humanitarian aid and Gaza's worsening humanitarian crisis as political bargaining tools.

Hamas stressed that the occupation entity continues to violate its commitments under the ceasefire, which took effect on October 11, 2025.

These include facilitating humanitarian assistance and allowing sick and wounded Palestinians to travel abroad for treatment.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have also continued their daily attacks across Gaza, leaving hundreds martyred and wounded since the agreement came into effect.

The movement also warned that winter storms are compounding the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, with flooding inundating camps and residential areas.

Hamas held the occupation entity and the "Board of Peace" responsible for the deteriorating conditions, criticizing the council and its executive director, Nikolay Mladenov, over their response to ongoing ceasefire violations.

It urged mediators, guarantors, and Arab and Islamic countries to pressure the occupation entity to lift restrictions and ensure the delivery of essential supplies.

Meanwhile, five Palestinians, including three children, were martyred on November 9 after a sand embankment collapsed onto displacement tents in Deir al-Balah amid severe weather.

Gaza's Government Media Office reported that two people remained missing and several others were wounded.

Floodwaters also inundated hundreds of tents, while Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal warned that deteriorating weather, shortages of medicine, and the collapse of the healthcare system were placing displaced families at further risk.

He stressed that tents cannot provide a lasting solution to Gaza's suffering.