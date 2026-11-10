Iraq Announces Turkish Troop Withdrawal from Bashiqa Camp by Year-End

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi Armed Forces announced on Monday that Turkish troops will begin gradually withdrawing from the Zilkan military camp in Bashiqa, Nineveh province, this month, with their complete departure expected by the end of 2026.

The camp will subsequently be handed over to Iraqi security forces, according to the Iraqi military. A joint statement issued by the Iraqi News Agency [INA] and the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said the transfer follows an understanding reached between the two countries' leaderships.

Under an agreement reached on September 23, Iraq and Turkey also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Baghdad's authority over Sinjar.

The two sides agreed to activate a previously established joint security coordination committee to monitor efforts to end the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK] in the area.

Turkey established the Zilkan camp near Bashiqa in 2015, reportedly with the approval of the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG], initially to train Kurdish Peshmerga forces and Sunni tribal fighters during the fight against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL].

The base later became a major source of tension between Baghdad and Ankara, with Iraq repeatedly demanding the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its territory.

Tensions escalated in December 2015 when Turkey deployed approximately 150 additional troops and 25 tanks to the camp without Baghdad's authorization, prompting strong objections from the Iraqi government.

In August 2024, the two countries signed a military cooperation memorandum aimed at strengthening security coordination, intelligence sharing, and joint training. The latest understanding marks a further step toward transferring control of the Bashiqa-Zilkan facility to the Iraqi federal government.