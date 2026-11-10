Trump Plays Tough Again: US Ready to Resume Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington is prepared to resume war against Iran at any time, while acknowledging that Qatar and Saudi Arabia favor a peaceful resolution to the war.

Speaking to Reuters after meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Trump said both countries preferred a diplomatic settlement but stressed that the United States remained ready to launch further strikes, declaring, "We're ready to go anytime we want."

The meeting came amid intensified diplomatic efforts to end the war, with Qatar continuing to serve as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Al-Thani had visited Tehran last week before traveling to Washington for talks with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, as Doha seeks to narrow differences and facilitate an agreement.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denounced "Israel" for attempting to drag Washington into a prolonged war with Iran.

In a November 9 post on X, he warned that prioritizing "Israeli" interests would plunge the United States and its allies into a prolonged war with serious consequences.

He also said American voters had rejected the war, adding that Tehran supported their opposition to further escalation.

Iran, meanwhile, has reiterated its readiness for a diplomatic settlement while ruling out compromises on its national interests and security.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had shortened the deadline for implementing its proposal from seven days to two as a demonstration of its seriousness.

He also slammed Washington for repeatedly changing its demands and sending contradictory negotiating signals, while reaffirming Iran's willingness to continue diplomatic engagement through mediators and direct contacts.