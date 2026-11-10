Yemen Steps Up Response, Downs Fourth Saudi Drone over al-Jawf

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced that they shot down a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone over al-Jawf governorate, marking the fourth aircraft of this type downed since the escalation began.

In a statement, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the drone was intercepted using an "appropriate weapon," without specifying the system employed.

The announcement followed an earlier report by Sanaa forces that they had downed a Saudi Wing Loong II drone, bringing the total number of drones reportedly shot down since the escalation began to ten. Saudi Arabia has not commented on the latest incident.

Saree also reported that Saudi warplanes conducted 103 air raids over the previous 24 hours, targeting areas in Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, and al-Jawf using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft.

He put the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since July 13 at 4,563. The escalation began following Saudi strikes on Sanaa International Airport, amid tensions over attempts to break the blockade on Yemeni ports.

In response to the latest attacks, including strikes on al-Hadara market in Taiz's Wazi'iyah district and residential homes in Bani Hashish, east of Sanaa, Saree announced four retaliatory operations.

Sanaa authorities reported more than 120 people martyred or wounded, most of them women and children. The Health Ministry said the market strike claimed 30 lives and wounded eight, while the Bani Hashish attack left at least 40 martyred and 40 wounded.

According to Saree, the operations targeted King Khalid International Airport, Aramco storage tanks, and the financial center in Riyadh, as well as an Aramco facility in Buqayq.

He also announced operations against Saudi-backed troop concentrations in al-Jawf, Marib, and Lahj.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry acknowledged an attempted attack on an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh, reporting limited damage and no casualties, while footage circulated showing damage to multiple floors of the Aramco Tower.

Saree vowed that Yemeni operations against Saudi targets would continue until the aggression and blockade end.