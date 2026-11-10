IRGC: Iran’s Power Foils Enemy Miscalculations

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Karami stressed Iran’s military capabilities have thwarted the miscalculations and excessive ambitions of the US-“Israeli” enemy, leaving it helpless in the face of Iran’s defensive power.

In a message marking the IRGC Aerospace Force Week, Karami praised the strategic role and achievements of the force in safeguarding Iran’s national security, independence and territorial integrity and strengthening the country’s deterrence capabilities.

He said the force’s operations during the US-“Israeli” aggression and afterward have disrupted the enemy’s calculations.

The commander attributed Iran’s current strength and the Aerospace Force’s capabilities to the sacrifices and efforts of scientists, commanders and young personnel who have transformed knowledge into technology and threats into opportunities.

Karami further stated that reliance on indigenous expertise, the development of advanced technologies and the design and production of sophisticated missile and drone systems have enhanced Iran’s defensive and air defense capabilities, frustrating its adversaries.

He also highlighted the role of faith and adherence to the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei --the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces-- in these achievements.

He concluded by paying tribute to the sacrifices of those martyred in the Islamic Revolution and the imposed wars, particularly martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and wishing success and good health to the commanders and personnel of the IRGC Aerospace Force.