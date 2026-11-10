Trump: FBI Probes Nvidia CEO Over Chinese Spy Links

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over his reported relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working for Beijing's intelligence services.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was aware of the investigation but believed Huang would be "in good shape." He added that Huang had told him he was unaware of the woman's alleged intelligence links.

Nvidia's shares fell more than 4% on Monday after the company's board announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The inquiry will be overseen by independent directors and outside legal counsel. Huang has expressed support for the investigation and pledged to cooperate. The board has also reaffirmed its confidence in his leadership.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities reportedly investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

The newspaper also reported that Trump had been briefed on the relationship and allegations that information was passed to Beijing.

Nvidia has maintained that the interactions involved ordinary customer contacts and that no trade secrets or national security information were shared. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as baseless accusations and smears.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Huang's close ties with Trump, who has publicly praised the Nvidia chief and awarded him the nation's highest honor for scientific achievement in October.

Huang has reportedly lobbied the administration to ease restrictions on advanced chip exports to China. Trump also disclosed transactions involving Nvidia shares worth up to $1.6 million in purchases and $1 million in sales during the summer.

Meanwhile, Nvidia and Huang were sued by shareholders in a proposed class action accusing them of concealing his alleged ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

Congressional Republicans have requested a closed-door briefing from Huang on November 18, while Democrats are demanding further scrutiny.

The controversy has also intensified pressure in Congress to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.