Saudi Strikes Hit Yemen Oil Corporation Building and Gas Station in Sanaa

By Staff, Agencies

A building belonging to the Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation [YOGC] in Sanaa was damaged early Tuesday after Saudi warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the Yemeni capital.

Al-Masirah TV, citing local sources, reported that the strikes hit the corporation's building on Southern al-Sittin Street in the al-Wahda district. No details were immediately available regarding casualties or the full extent of the damage.

In a separate attack, Saudi warplanes bombed al-Mufzar gas station in the Jader area of Bani al-Harith district. No further details or casualty figures were reported.

The strikes came hours after Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that air defense units had shot down a Chinese-made CH-4 reconnaissance drone belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force over al-Jawf governorate. The drone was intercepted while conducting hostile activities in Yemeni airspace.

The latest escalation began in July, following Saudi strikes on Sanaa International Airport. Yemeni forces subsequently launched attacks against Saudi airports and oil facilities and targeted vessels in the Red Sea, while announcing a policy of reciprocal blockade measures.

Saudi Arabia launched its war of aggression against Yemen in March 2015, seeking to restore the Riyadh-backed government in Sanaa, while imposing a blockade that contributed to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.