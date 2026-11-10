Iran’s Pezeshkian: Global Justice Requires Fair Access to Science

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that global justice can’t be achieved without fairness in the production, access to and benefits of science and technology.

He further called for the removal of unjust barriers in the international scientific and technological system.

In a message to the 5th edition of the International Conference of the Global Coalition Against Scientific Apartheid released on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described scientific justice as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development, lasting peace and human security.

He warned that discriminatory restrictions on scientific resources, research infrastructure and advanced technologies deepen inequalities among nations and undermine international cooperation.

The Iranian president also condemned sanctions, threats and assassinations targeting scientists, researchers and academic institutions, describing the killing of Iranian scientists during recent US- “Israeli” imposed wars as a reminder of the need to protect the lives and security of researchers worldwide.

He stressed that scientists, regardless of nationality or religion, are an asset belonging to all humanity.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international scientific cooperation and the equitable sharing of knowledge and technological achievements, saying foreign restrictions cannot undermine a nation’s determination to pursue scientific advancement.

He also expressed hope that the conference, organized by the Islamic World Peace Forum with the participation of Iranian universities and scientific institutions, would help develop practical solutions and strengthen transnational scientific alliances to promote scientific justice.