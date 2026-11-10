Poll: Americans Three Times More Likely to Reject Pro War Candidates on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Americans are more than three times as likely to oppose candidates supporting the US-"Israeli" war on Iran as to vote for them, according to a new YouGov poll released Monday ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

The survey found that 44% of respondents were less likely to vote for candidates backing the war, compared with just 13% who said such support would make them more likely to vote for them. Another 26% said the issue would have little impact on their voting decisions.

Economic concerns also outweighed support for Trump's military objectives, with 56% of participants prioritizing efforts to prevent further domestic price increases, compared with 22% who placed greater importance on achieving Washington's goals in Iran.

Additionally, 53% said Congress should have the final say on when the war ends, while 29% believed the president alone should determine its conclusion.

The findings highlight growing public opposition to the US-"Israeli" war against Iran, launched on February 28 without congressional authorization and lasting 40 days.

Jonathan Guyer, program director at the Institute for Global Affairs at Eurasia Group, which commissioned the poll, said the results reflected public frustration with Congress's limited oversight of presidential military decisions and a growing expectation that lawmakers hold the executive branch accountable.

The survey also found that Republicans were the only demographic group more likely to favor candidates supporting the war, although Guyer noted that this support was weakening.

One-third of Republican respondents said backing the war made a candidate more appealing, while 40% said it made no difference.

The findings come amid mounting political pressure on Trump over rising living costs, fuel prices, and the consequences of the war, with Vice President JD Vance acknowledging that the war contributed significantly to Republican electoral losses.