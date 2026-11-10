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Around 78% of Britons View “Israel” As A Serious Threat to World Peace
By Staff, Agencies
Around four in five Britons view “Israel” as a serious threat to world peace, according to a new survey by the National Centre for Social Research [NatCen], published last week.
A total of 78% of respondents said they view “Israel” as a serious threat, compared with 48% 20 years ago. The percentage has also increased a full 10% in the last year.
The number of respondents who said they view the US as a serious threat to world peace was similar to the number for “Israel”, at 74%. This had doubled in just two years, with the same question receiving 35% in 2024.
Analyzing the trend, NatCen said ‘Israel’s’ reputation has “seemingly suffered from its involvement in recent Middle East conflict.”
“Two decades ago, a little under half regarded ‘Israel’ as a serious threat to peace. By the autumn of 2024. Following the Iran bombing campaign, 78% now saw ‘Israel’ as a serious threat to global peace.”
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