IRGC Unveils New Missile City

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force unveiled a new missile city, displaying various ballistic and cruise missiles along with their launchers.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi and Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Majid Mousavi.

A range of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as their launch systems, were put on display at the facility.

The unveiling follows an announcement by IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi that the Aerospace Force would introduce a new underground missile city and several other military achievements during the IRGC Aerospace Force Week.

Mohebbi said the force had rapidly moved its missile and drone production lines from surface facilities to underground sites, going beyond underground storage complexes to establish “missile production cities” deep beneath the ground.

He said Iran’s domestic expertise, vast territory and flexible production infrastructure would ensure that weapons manufacturing could continue even under heavy bombardment.