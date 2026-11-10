’Israeli’ Attacks Martyr Palestinian, Wound 17 Amid Gaza Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

One Palestinian was martyred and 17 others wounded in "Israeli" attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, marking another violation of the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.

A medical source at al-Shifa Hospital confirmed that Wahib Khalil Badr al-Adham succumbed to wounds sustained in an "Israeli" airstrike targeting a group of people near Abu Sharikh roundabout, west of Jabalia.

Earlier, ten Palestinians were wounded in a separate strike on the al-Faluja area in Jabalia, while another seven were injured when an "Israeli" airstrike targeted a gathering on al-Thalathini Street in Gaza City.

A separate strike hit the roof of a house on Yarmouk Street without causing injuries.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Social Development Minister Samah Hamad warned that approximately 2.1 million people in Gaza urgently need protection and humanitarian assistance as winter approaches.

She said nearly 30% of relief and shelter supplies remain stuck at border crossings due to "Israeli" restrictions, obstructing their delivery to the besieged Strip.

Hamad said more than 1.76 million Palestinians, representing 84% of Gaza's population, are living in overcrowded displacement camps, with over 65% of families sheltering in tents and temporary housing.

She added that more than 370,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed, leaving over 300,000 families exposed to harsh winter conditions.

Gaza urgently requires approximately 200,000 tents and 200,000 tarpaulins, Hamad said, noting that 19 deaths linked to hypothermia have been recorded over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the martyrdom toll from the "Israeli" genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has reached at least 74,643, with more than 175,962 wounded, as the Strip continues to face widespread destruction.