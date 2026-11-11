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Reports: Trump, Netanyahu in Shouting Match from Hell during Iran Call
By staff, Agencies
“Israeli” Ynet daily reported that the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a heated phone call with US President Donald Trump over the possibility of renewed military strikes against Iran.
Several media outlets, including Axios, the Associated Press and the Financial Times, previously reported that Netanyahu had been urging Trump to resume military operations against Iran shortly after the US midterm elections.
Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 vote, widely seen as a rebuke to Trump’s policies, including the unpopular war with Iran, which has driven up energy prices.
Ynet described the weekend conversation as unusually tense, with one source calling it a “shouting match from hell.” Netanyahu’s office dismissed the report as “fake news, absolute nonsense,” while a senior “Israeli” official confirmed that the call took place but denied that it had been confrontational.
Trump said on Sunday that he saw no reason to escalate the conflict with Iran, amid opposition to renewed strikes from Washington’s Arab allies in the region. He and US Vice President J.D. Vance have acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to the Republicans’ election defeat.
Nevertheless, Trump stood by his decision to launch the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran on February 28. “I did the right thing. I would have done it again,” he told the Wall Street Journal after the vote.
Netanyahu’s political future is also uncertain after his coalition failed to secure a Knesset majority in “Israel’s” October 27 elections.
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