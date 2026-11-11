Iran: Ready To Confront Threats, Annihilate ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force Brigadier General Majid Mousavi warned that Iran will target all enemy capabilities across the region and beyond if necessary, saying the country is fully prepared to confront any threat.

Speaking at the unveiling of a new missile city on Tuesday, Mousavi said the capabilities inherited from the IRGC Aerospace Force’s distinguished commanders have become a strong and reliable defensive asset for protecting the Iranian people and implementing the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei -the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He further stated that Iran is now adequately prepared to confront any threat, both within and beyond the region.

Mousavi also praised the Iranian people for their remarkable presence in public squares and streets for more than nine months, saying their support would strengthen the country’s resolve and perseverance against its enemies and deter them from making any miscalculation.

“If necessary, we will bring all of their [enemies’] capabilities across the region and beyond under fire, leaving the enemy with nothing but defeat and rout,” he declared.

The commander added that the IRGC combatants would stand by the Islamic Republic on all battlefronts, as they have during the previous two wars of aggression imposed by the US and the Zionist entity.

Mousavi made the remarks at a ceremony where the IRGC Aerospace Force unveiled a new missile city. The underground facility displayed various ballistic and cruise missiles along with their launch systems.