“Israeli” Opposition Hurries to Seize Control As New Knesset is Sworn in

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” opposition lawmakers have wasted no time after the entity’s new Knesset was sworn in, deploying their majority to seize control of the legislature from Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies.

Although they are still too divided to form a government, the opposition requested a vote for a new speaker, who sets the Knesset’s agenda. Once Netanyahu loyalist Amir Ohana has been replaced, the six opposition parties will be able to work on key legislation even if they fail to broker a coalition.

Priorities include setting up a state commission of inquiry into the 7 October 2023 attacks and introducing term limits for “Israel’s” prime ministers, which could block Netanyahu from taking power again.

He has ruled “Israel” for 19 of the last 30 years.

Gadi Eisenkot, a former “Israeli” military chief, now has the entity’s presidential mandate to try to form a government. If he fails to broker a deal within six weeks, a second candidate – probably Netanyahu – will get a second chance. Further failure is likely to lead to another election.

Eisenkot denounced his speech as a “delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful” exploitation, that showed the prime minister was unfit for office.

Eisenkot has admitted the path to power is “extraordinarily complex”, because of incompatible election promises made by different parties, but described ousting Netanyahu as a national emergency that could require breaking promises.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the entity’s president, Isaac Herzog, warned Knesset members they should do everything in their power to avoid a second election.

“Reach out a hand for compromise, even between ⁠rivals … Look upon one another with generosity. There is much work to be done here, and it requires the ability and experience found in every part of this House.”