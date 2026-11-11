Iran’s Rezaei Rejects US Claims of Talks, Demands Clear Answer

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has informed the United States of its seven conditions for ending the war and is awaiting a "frank and clear" response, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei stated, describing Washington's response as "deceptive".

Rezaei said the initial US response "was not sufficient" for Tehran, stressing that Washington has yet to provide a clear answer to the conditions, although it could do so in the future.

He further dismissed US reports that negotiations with Iran were continuing and that a meeting had been held in Qatar, describing such reports as "pure lies and fabrications."

He argued that claims of continued negotiations were intended to ease economic pressure and drive down oil prices.

The remarks come amid fabricated reports of continued indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran through Qatari mediation, amid disagreements over the conditions for ending the war and Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran is demanding sanctions relief, an end to the US naval blockade, the release of its frozen assets, and an end to the war on all fronts, among other terms, while Washington insists that nuclear issues be addressed as part of any agreement.

Rezaei also rejected reports that he was scheduled to meet US Vice President JD Vance, stressing that such claims were "completely untrue and baseless."

Rezaei said Iran's seven conditions reflect the rights of the Iranian people, adding that the Strait of Hormuz "will not be opened unless these conditions are implemented."

Late Monday, the top Iranian security official told the United States to stop spreading “fake news about imaginary talks” and to "surrender" to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out for ending the war.

“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler,” Rezaei wrote on X.

“FOLD YOUR HAND,” he added, calling on Washington to stop denying the “West Asian NEW ORDER.”

Tehran conveyed the conditions to Washington through Qatari mediators in September.

Rezaei at the time also described oil sanctions waivers and recognition of an Iran-Oman arrangement governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz as part of them.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry offered a revised proposal that would see Washington take the first measures on day one, and the strait reopen on day two, with nuclear talks to follow, which the US has taken lightly.