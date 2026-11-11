Gaza Displaced Face Deadly Winter as 150,000 Tents Remain Blocked

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing increasingly dangerous conditions after heavy rainstorms flooded and damaged makeshift tents over the weekend, while 150,000 new shelters remain outside Gaza awaiting "Israeli" approval to enter, according to humanitarian organizations.

At least four Palestinian children and a woman reportedly lost their lives, as heavy rainfall and strong winds battered fragile shelters.

Thousands have been left without accommodation, while damaged sanitation infrastructure has caused sewage to spill into displacement camps.

The United Nations estimates that 940,000 people are living in flood-prone areas in makeshift tents, with inadequate protection against harsh weather conditions.

Humanitarian organizations have warned of worsening health conditions, particularly respiratory illnesses and hypothermia among children, as families remain exposed to cold, damp and overcrowded environments.

The UN reported that 26,000 households sought assistance following the storms, with at least 3,900 households left entirely without shelter.

Meanwhile, a lack of electricity has rendered stormwater pumping facilities inoperable, further aggravating the flooding.

Aid agencies say restrictions imposed by the "Israeli" occupation on the entry of construction materials and other essential supplies have prevented displaced families from accessing more durable shelters.

Shelterbox, a charity working in humanitarian crisis zones, said emergency tents intended for humanitarian operations have remained outside Gaza for nearly two years, forcing aid organizations to rely on inadequate alternatives such as tarpaulins and wooden pallets.

Despite claims by the "Israeli" authorities that 10,000 tents have been allowed into Gaza, the figure falls far short of the estimated 150,000 tents awaiting entry.

Humanitarian organizations and advocacy groups have urged international governments, particularly Britain, to pressure the occupation to lift restrictions and facilitate the entry of urgently needed supplies before winter conditions deteriorate further.