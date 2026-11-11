Trump’s $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against BBC Moves Forward

By Staff, Agencies

A US federal judge has allowed President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC to proceed, partially rejecting the British broadcaster's request to dismiss the case. The lawsuit concerns a BBC Panorama documentary that spliced together separate remarks Trump made nearly 55 minutes apart before the January 6 Capitol attack.

Florida District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz ruled that Trump had sufficiently alleged reputational harm, finding that the documentary's editing could plausibly indicate actual malice, a key legal requirement in defamation cases involving public figures. The judge rejected the BBC's argument that the editing was merely intended to shorten Trump's lengthy speech, describing the decision as potentially creating a different meaning from what was originally said.

The ruling also cited previous alleged inaccuracies in the BBC's coverage of Trump, stating that his claims about the broadcaster's departure from journalistic standards went beyond mere negligence. However, Trump will still have to prove at trial that the BBC acted with actual malice and that he suffered actual damages. The judge dismissed his separate claim under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The BBC expressed surprise at the decision but said it respected the court's authority and remained confident in its legal position. Trump welcomed the ruling, describing it as a "huge victory" and vowing to continue challenging those he accuses of deceiving the American public.

Meanwhile, a Florida magistrate judge previously ordered Trump to sit for a deposition by BBC lawyers no later than December 11, warning that failure to comply could result in sanctions.