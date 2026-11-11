Gaza Doctor’s Life at Risk After 23 Months in ’Israeli’ Detention Without Charge

By Staff, Agencies

Serious concerns have been raised over the health of prominent Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, who has been held in "Israeli" detention without charge for nearly 23 months.

An independent medical expert reviewing his records warned that his deteriorating condition could put his life at risk.

Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was detained on December 27, 2024, and subsequently held in solitary confinement at "Israel's" Rakefet prison.

His weight reportedly dropped from 90kg in January 2025 to 76kg by May 2026. Medical records also document chest pain, declining haemoglobin levels, scabies, dizziness, rib pain and bruising around one eye. He has reportedly told lawyers that prison guards beat him.

Professor Amit Tirosh, an independent specialist who reviewed his medical records, warned that prolonged food deprivation, weight loss, repeated beatings and inadequate medical care could endanger Abu Safiya's life.

He also criticized the failure to investigate his medical complications properly and stressed that an independent medical examination was urgently necessary.

Despite the concerns, an "Israeli" district court rejected a petition seeking an independent medical examination over the weekend, following an earlier Supreme Court decision rejecting a petition for his release.

"Israeli" authorities continue to classify Abu Safiya as an "unlawful combatant," a designation used to justify his detention without trial. He is among more than 375 medical workers reportedly held under the same classification.

Human rights and medical organizations have renewed calls for his protection and access to independent healthcare. Naji Abbas of Physicians for Human Rights "Israel" [PHRI] said 14 Palestinian doctors, including hospital directors and specialists, remain imprisoned without charge or trial while Gaza's healthcare system desperately needs them.

Abu Safiya's family has also been unable to communicate with him directly since his detention.