Niger Summons EU Envoy Over Alleged Interference in Sovereign Affairs

By Staff, Agencies

Niger has summoned the European Union's acting chargé d'affaires, Olai Voionmaa, accusing Brussels of interfering in its sovereign affairs following comments questioning the legal basis and objectives of Algeria's military deployment to the West African country.

Voionmaa was summoned to Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine's office on Monday over remarks by EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni, which Niamey described as "condescending and unacceptable."

Niger's authorities stressed that the country "does not receive injunctions from any country or institution" and does not need Brussels' permission to exercise its sovereignty.

The dispute follows Algeria's deployment of military units to northern Niger last month at Niamey's request. Algerian lawmakers approved the mission, which Algiers says aims to protect shared energy and economic interests.

The deployment marks Algeria's first overseas troop mission since 1973, with the first convoy reportedly reaching the uranium-mining city of Arlit on October 30.

The EU had requested clarification regarding the deployment's scope, objectives and legal basis, arguing that security measures should comply with international law and promote regional stability. Brussels later clarified that it respected both countries' sovereignty and had no intention of interfering in their bilateral relations.

Relations between Niger and the EU have deteriorated since the July 2023 military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Brussels subsequently suspended financial support and security cooperation, while Niger revoked agreements underpinning EU civilian and military missions, forcing their withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Niamey has strengthened military ties with Russia following the departure of French and US forces, with Russian personnel operating in the country under the Africa Corps framework.