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Indian Sailor Injured in Attack on Dubai-Bound Tanker in Gulf
By Staff, Agencies
An Indian national was injured after a Liberia-flagged commercial tanker came under attack in the Gulf on Tuesday while heading towards Dubai, India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced.
The very large crude carrier MT Fujairah Energy was struck by a projectile, leaving four crew members injured.
The Indian sailor sustained minor injuries and was safely evacuated ashore for medical evaluation, Sonowal said in a post on X. The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian nationals, were reported safe and accounted for.
Sonowal added that Indian authorities were coordinating with the vessel's operators to ensure the crew's safety, medical treatment and wellbeing.
Commercial vessels have faced repeated attacks in the strategic waterway since the US launched its initial attack on Iran in February.
Tehran subsequently restricted maritime traffic, while Washington responded by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports. India's Foreign Ministry said last week that 15 Indian sailors had been killed in attacks on ships across the Gulf region.
Meanwhile, Iranian lawmaker Amir Hayat-Moghaddam said last week that Tehran had exempted Indian vessels from restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate medicine imports from India.
New Delhi has called for de-escalation through diplomatic channels and the restoration of freedom of navigation and uninterrupted maritime trade.
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