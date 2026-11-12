Sheikh Qassem Rejects Framework Agreement, Reaffirms Resistance and Sovereignty

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, speaking at the Martyr's Day ceremony on November 11, called on the Lebanese authorities to withdraw from the framework agreement, describing it as a series of unilateral concessions that grant the "Israeli" entity its demands without securing any gains for Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem said the agreement had failed to deliver results, noting that the "Israeli" entity had not implemented a single provision for months. He also argued that the framework violated the Taif Agreement, the Lebanese Constitution and national sovereignty, and had wrongly divided the country vertically.

He urged Lebanese authorities to unite around the principles of sovereignty, national unity and liberation, calling on the state to finance the Lebanese Army through its own budget and reject assistance tied to political conditions.

He also described Lebanon as facing a choice between sovereignty, protected by the Army, the Resistance and the people, and foreign tutelage, occupation and surrender, reaffirming that sovereignty was the country's choice.

Addressing regional developments, Sheikh Qassem said US President Donald Trump's electoral defeat and the setbacks suffered by "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had positive implications for Lebanon and the region.

He argued that the regional landscape would change, but not according to the American-"Israeli" vision, which he said had reached its end.

His Eminence described Iran as an established and pivotal regional power, saying the future regional order would take shape with its support. He also called on Gulf and regional countries to seize the opportunity to reach an understanding with Tehran over the region's future.

On Yemen, Sheikh Qassem called for an end to the war and stressed that the Yemeni people must be allowed to determine their own future. He condemned the killing of civilians, saying it could not be justified under any pretext.

Turning to Lebanon, the Resistance Leader declared that the "Israeli" entity would never achieve stability in the country and would eventually be forced to withdraw.

He stressed that the Resistance remained strong through its faith and the justice of its cause, praising the sacrifices of its supporters and the blood of martyrs, which he said restored dignity and contributed to liberating the land. He reaffirmed their commitment to the slogan "Labbayk Ya Hussein" and their continued steadfastness.

Sheikh Qassem also cited statistics from the Consultative Center, according to which 82% of respondents considered ending the aggression the top priority, 90% viewed the Resistance as necessary, 84% considered its weapons essential for protection and deterrence, and 86% believed the framework agreement compromised national interests.

The Secretary General clarified that the survey had been conducted among the Shiite community before the displacement crisis. Praising the community's resilience and willingness to sacrifice, he said support for the Resistance would remain between 85% and 95%.

Sheikh Qassem further praised those who attended the Martyrs’ Day ceremony, saying their participation demonstrated their commitment to a free and independent Lebanon.

His Eminence stressed that the Resistance stood alongside patriotic Lebanese citizens and called on all Lebanese to work together to rebuild the country and protect it from political failures, internal strife and foreign tutelage.

"Lebanon belongs to us all," he said, emphasizing that rebuilding the country and safeguarding its sovereignty were shared responsibilities. He concluded by warning that advocates of internal division, agents of American tutelage and "Israeli" collaborators would not be allowed to surrender any part of Lebanon.