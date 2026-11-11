France Seeks Clarity on German Missile Strategy Amid Nuclear Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

France is pressing Germany to clarify how it would deploy its long-range missiles in a potential conflict with Russia, amid concerns that conventional strikes could trigger a nuclear escalation, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials from both countries.

According to the report, Paris is holding discussions with Berlin to align Germany’s doctrine for using its long-range strike capabilities with France’s nuclear strategy.

The talks with Germany and several other European Union countries began after French President Emmanuel Macron said in March that he was open to extending France’s nuclear umbrella to protect other European states.

A French official warned that European countries could face a nuclear response from Russia even if they relied exclusively on conventional weapons to attack Russian territory. The official cautioned that a failure to properly communicate deterrence signals could push the confrontation across the nuclear threshold without European governments realizing it.

Paris is also concerned that Macron’s proposed concept of “forward deterrence” could lead Moscow to hold France responsible for military strikes carried out by its European allies.

France is the only EU member with an independent nuclear arsenal, alongside the United Kingdom and Russia elsewhere in Europe. Germany and Turkey host US nuclear weapons, while Belarus hosts Russian nuclear weapons.

Germany has pledged to spend €780 billion on defense between 2026 and 2030, citing the conflict in Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s plans to reduce the American military presence in Europe.

Berlin is also acquiring and developing several missile systems with ranges extending from 500 kilometers to more than 2,000 kilometers. Moscow is approximately 1,600 kilometers from Berlin.

A senior German official told the Financial Times that Berlin fully agreed with Paris on the need for a common doctrine and shared understanding of the escalation ladder.

The official stressed that developing long-range strike capabilities must be accompanied by a joint understanding of how and under what circumstances they would be used.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in late October that European leaders were mistaken in suggesting that Russia was preparing for a conflict with Europe within the next four years.

“We are ready for it, but we do not want any war with Europe,” Putin said, adding that Western efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had failed and were unlikely to succeed by 2030.

He warned that any escalation beyond a certain point would leave no winners, urging European leaders not to underestimate the consequences of a direct confrontation.