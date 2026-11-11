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Kushner and Witkoff to Meet Putin After UAE Talks

Kushner and Witkoff to Meet Putin After UAE Talks
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By Staff, Agencies

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are planning to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin following two days of trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

The discussions concluded on Wednesday, marking the first formal three-way meeting between the parties since February. The latest round followed renewed US mediation efforts, including a meeting between Witkoff and Putin last month.

Speaking after the negotiations, Kushner confirmed the planned visit, saying he believed there was room for progress on several issues discussed in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Kommersant that Kushner and Witkoff were expected to arrive in Moscow on Thursday morning and meet Putin before noon. He said the Kremlin did not yet know the outcome of the Abu Dhabi negotiations, adding that the American envoys had “something” to present.

Kushner described the discussions as “very substantive,” saying the delegations had addressed all major issues.

He stressed, however, that a final agreement would not be possible without resolving territorial disputes, a central issue in Moscow’s position that any lasting settlement must address the root causes of the conflict.

The negotiations also produced an agreement in principle on a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, according to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow’s delegation. The number of prisoners involved has yet to be finalized.

Kushner said his upcoming meeting with Putin would also address the possibility of involving European countries in future negotiations.

European representatives remain outside the trilateral discussions, although they held separate meetings with US and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Moscow has questioned their role, accusing European governments of undermining previous peace agreements and prolonging the conflict through continued weapons supplies.

Following their visit to Moscow, Kushner and Witkoff are expected to travel to Dublin for a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

negotiations us envoy jaredkushner UnitedStates

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