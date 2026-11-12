Rezaei: US Military Bases Will Be Targets in Any Renewed War Against Iran

By staff, Agencies

Iran has warned that US military installations across West Asia and Europe could face retaliatory strikes if Washington launches another military confrontation against the Islamic Republic, stressing that no base involved in an attack on Iran would be beyond its reach.

In a post published on X on Thursday, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that any US military base participating in aggression against Iran, regardless of its geographical location, would constitute a legitimate target for Iranian retaliation.

“If the US launches another war against Iran, every military base involved in the aggression—from West Asia to Europe—will be a legitimate target for Iran’s lethal strikes,” he wrote.

Rezaei reinforced the warning with a stark message: “NO SAFE DISTANCE. NO SAFE HAVEN. NO IMMUNITY.”

The warning follows an order issued late last month by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, directing senior military commanders to prepare for an immediate and decisive response to any potential threat from the enemy, without geographical limitations.

During a meeting with senior Armed Forces commanders, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that maintaining intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with adversaries was essential to achieving the highest level of deterrence.

He further cautioned that should Iran’s adversaries resume military or terrorist attacks, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, together with the Iranian nation, would determine when and under what conditions such aggression would come to an end.

The Leader also called for a comprehensive revision of the military target database, ensuring that all physical and non-physical assets belonging to the US-“Israeli” enemy would fall within the reach of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi recently attended the unveiling ceremony of a new missile city operated by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force.

During the event, Abdollahi warned Iran’s adversaries that any future confrontation would bring successive surprises, suggesting that the country had additional capabilities yet to be revealed.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari addressed the unveiling during a televised interview, emphasizing that Iran had not yet disclosed the full extent of its military capabilities, particularly those housed within the newly unveiled facility.

“These strategic achievements constitute the country’s greatest defensive surprises,” Heydari said, warning that any reckless move by the enemy would expose the world to the deployment of these concealed capabilities against the aggressors.

Editorial note: I retained the original report’s claims and attributed statements without independently presenting the military threats or capabilities as verified facts.