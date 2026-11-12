US Senators Demand Nvidia Records Amid China Spy Allegations

By Staff, Agencies

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons have called on the Trump administration to preserve all government records related to Nvidia’s exports of advanced artificial intelligence [AI] chips to China, following reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang.

In a letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the senators requested that all documents, communications, and other relevant materials concerning Nvidia’s chip exports and associated national security concerns be retained.

The lawmakers also demanded written confirmation by November 17 that preservation orders had been issued across the relevant government offices. Additionally, they called for a congressional briefing on the potential national security implications of the reported intelligence operation.

Warren and Coons warned that the allegations raise serious concerns about the government’s ability to enforce US export restrictions and prevent sensitive technology from reaching Chinese intelligence networks.

The request follows media reports alleging that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who has reportedly been suspected by US intelligence agencies of having connections to Chinese intelligence services.

According to reports cited in the senators’ letter, Megaspeed and its Malaysian affiliate have purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and related equipment over the past three years.

The allegations also raise concerns that sensitive information about Nvidia’s technology may have been shared with Chinese authorities, potentially creating national security risks for the United States.

The senators’ demands underscore growing scrutiny of US technology exports to China and the effectiveness of measures designed to prevent advanced AI capabilities from falling into the hands of foreign intelligence services.