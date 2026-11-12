Trump, Netanyahu Clash in Heated Phone Call Over Resuming War with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a heated phone exchange over the weekend, as disagreements emerged over whether to resume military operations against Iran, according to “Israeli” media reports.

The reported confrontation came amid growing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over the prospect of renewed strikes against the Islamic Republic.

According to Ynet, Netanyahu urged Trump during the call to restart military action against Iran, while the US president favored maintaining a diplomatic track and allowing negotiations with Tehran to continue.

One source described the exchange as difficult, while another characterized it as a “shouting match from hell,” reflecting the reported intensity of the disagreement.

Netanyahu’s office rejected claims that the conversation had turned confrontational. A senior “Israeli” official also confirmed that the call had taken place, but disputed the characterization, insisting that it was “very much not a difficult conversation.”

Meanwhile, the White House told Fox News Digital that Washington remained in a position of strength, citing its control of the Strait of Hormuz and what it described as the collapse of Iran’s economy.

“The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing,” the White House said.

It further stressed that the administration’s naval blockade, referred to as Operation Economic Outcast, alongside the newly launched Operation Iron Gate, would remain fully in effect.

“President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States,” the White House added.

The reported disagreement follows an earlier dispute between Trump and Netanyahu in June, when the US president described the “Israeli” premier as “crazy” during a phone conversation.

The Financial Times has also reported that Netanyahu has been contacting Trump on a daily basis in an effort to persuade him to resume the war against Iran.