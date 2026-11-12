“Israeli” Strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital Martyrs Five, Injures More Than 20

By Staff, Agencies

At least five Palestinians were martyred and more than 20 others injured after “Israeli” aircraft bombed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, early Thursday, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.

The airstrike targeted the second floor of a building within the hospital complex, causing extensive destruction. Rescue teams recovered five bodies from the site and evacuated more than 20 wounded people.

The hospital director said the strike hit from directly above, severely damaging the intensive care and surgery departments. Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Reuters that the attack struck the surgery department. Medical personnel identified one of the victims as surgeon Rezik Abushira.

Anadolu reported that the targeted structure was the Al-Yassin building inside the medical complex. Nasser Hospital is the main medical facility serving southern Gaza and plays a critical role in treating casualties and providing healthcare.

Following the attack, Hamas condemned the bombing as a “war crime,” accusing “Israel” of repeatedly targeting medical facilities and blaming the international community for failing to hold “Israeli” leaders accountable.

The latest strike follows a previous attack on Nasser Hospital on August 25, 2025, which martyred 22 people, including five journalists and four healthcare workers, in a double strike that hit as rescue teams arrived.

The bombing also comes despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks have martyred 1,622 Palestinians and injured 5,878 since the agreement began. The ministry also reports that 850 bodies have been recovered from beneath the rubble.

The overall Palestinian death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,653, with 176,007 people reported injured, according to the ministry.