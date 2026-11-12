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Behind Martyr’s Day: The Resistance Leaders and the Making of the 1982 Tyre Operation
folder_openMartyrs Day access_time 5 hours ago
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Infographics by Abir Qanso
The 1982 operation targeting the “Israeli” military headquarters in Tyre was the result of extensive planning, coordination and preparation by several Resistance figures.
This infographic explores the roles of the key individuals involved, highlighting their contributions to the operation, from logistical preparations and coordination to its execution and sheds light on the people behind one of the defining events commemorated on Hezbollah Martyr’s Day.
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