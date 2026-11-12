Iran: Media Frenzy Can’t Conceal Identity of Those Responsible for Aggression, Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei reacted to the repetition of baseless terrorism allegations against Iran coinciding with reports that the US Secretary of the Treasury has gone into hiding.

In a post on X on Thursday, Baqaei emphasized that no amount of media frenzy can conceal the identity of those truly responsible for aggression, terrorism, and war crimes.

“In its joint aggression against Iran alongside the ‘Israeli’ entity, the United States committed not only abhorrent war crimes but also grave acts of state terrorism through the cowardly assassination of Iranian officials and scientists,” he wrote in his post.

“Now, through a coordinated disinformation campaign built around fabricated headlines of ‘Iranian terrorism’, Washington seeks to cast itself as the victim! It expects the world to ignore its own long record of aggression and terrorism, and to accept unsubstantiated claims of a ‘terror plot’,” he added.

“However, no amount of media frenzy can rewrite history, erase responsibility, or conceal the identity of those truly responsible for aggression, terrorism, and war crimes,” Baqaei emphasized.