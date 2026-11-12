Iran’s Qalibaf: Hormuz’s Pre-War Status Is Gone for Good

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced that Tehran has submitted its latest response to the United States and is now awaiting Washington's reply to the Iranian proposal.

In this regard, Qalibaf stressed that resuming negotiations and reopening the Strait of Hormuz require the implementation of Iran's seven conditions, which he described as essential confidence-building measures for launching talks.

On the issue of maritime navigation, Qalibaf emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions, revealing that Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on a mechanism for navigation through the strategic waterway.

He also rejected any US role in determining passage arrangements, arguing that Washington, located thousands of kilometers away, has no right to dictate how the strait should operate.

Turning to the prospects of negotiations, Qalibaf said Washington and Tehran face two options: war or an agreement, adding that Iran is prepared for either scenario.

He further warned that if US President Donald Trump launches another attack against Iran, it will fail again and could expose him to accountability before Congress.

At the same time, Qalibaf stressed that Tehran has no trust in Washington, slamming it for prioritizing "'Israel' First" over "America First." He identified excessive US demands and ambitions as major obstacles to reaching an agreement.

Regarding diplomatic efforts, Qalibaf confirmed that Qatar and Pakistan are the official mediators between Iran and the United States, while Russia and China are also working to reduce tensions.

He further noted that Iran's six-member negotiating team remains unchanged under his leadership. Under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he said, Tehran is seeking to end the current state of neither war nor peace, while the decision to continue or halt negotiations rests with Washington.

Turning to regional developments, Qalibaf stressed that Iran and Lebanon stand on the same front, declaring that any Islamic country subjected to "Israeli" aggression would receive a collective response.

In this context, he said the Islamabad memorandum of understanding included Trump's commitment to halt attacks on Lebanon and recognize the Lebanese state's sovereignty over all its territory.

Concluding his remarks, Qalibaf stated that Iran does not distinguish between the United States and the Zionist entity, describing them as belonging to the same front, while Iran and the Resistance Front stand together on the opposing side.