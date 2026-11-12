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’Israel’ Escalates Attacks on South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

’Israel’ Escalates Attacks on South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
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By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched airstrikes and artillery attacks on several areas across south Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting the town of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, while carrying out demolition blasts in Ainata and between Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

Earlier in the day, an "Israeli" airstrike hit Kfar Tebnit, while artillery shelling targeted the areas between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun, as well as Wadi al-Hujeir. 

The IOF also detonated explosives at a site in Ainata. Later in the evening, another demolition blast struck the area between Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, while artillery shelling targeted Wadi Zebqine.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency [NNA] reported further violations, including an "Israeli" airstrike on Qantara, machine-gun fire directed toward Majdal Zoun, and an "Israeli" drone dropping two bombs between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah. "Israeli" drones also flew over Beirut and its southern suburbs [Dahiyeh].

These attacks continue despite the ceasefire that took effect on June 20 and the US-brokered framework agreement reached on June 26, which provides for a gradual withdrawal of the IOF from areas entered in south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in those areas.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, "Israeli" attacks have martyred 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, while the total number of martyrs since October 2023 has reached 8,957, as of November 5. 

Meanwhile, satellite imagery cited in reports this month indicates that "Israel" is constructing a network of military roads and outposts stretching approximately 90 kilometers across south Lebanon, pointing to efforts to further consolidate its occupation.

Israel Lebanon iof war on lebanon SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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