Eisenkot Warns Netanyahu against Military Action in Iran until New Gov’t is Formed

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” “Yashar party” leader MK Gadi Eisenkot sent a letter to the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, urging him to exercise extra caution and responsibility in security decisions until a new government is formed.

He also appealed to the so-called Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene to ensure he receives regular security briefings from the prime minister.

Eisenkot’s letters came after a Tuesday N12 report that a dispute between Netanyahu and “Israeli” army Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir over potential military action in Iran had resurfaced.

In his letter to Netanyahu, Eisenkot wrote: “I demand that you act with ‘national’ responsibility during this sensitive period. Exercise restraint and caution against dangerous moves that can wait until a new government, which enjoys the confidence of the Knesset, is sworn in.”

“Do not desecrate the people’s trust in government institutions and the decision-making process,” he added.

Amid the political deadlock between Netanyahu’s bloc and the bloc seeking to replace him, a new government has yet to be formed following the October 27 elections. Netanyahu will continue serving as caretaker prime minister until a new government is established.

Eisenkot was granted the mandate to form the next government by the entity’s President Isaac Herzog and has 28 days from Sunday to form a government, with the option of requesting a 14-day extension.

The 26th Knesset was sworn in on Tuesday, despite the ongoing coalition negotiations.

Eisenkot seeks attorney-general's intervention to secure regular security briefings

In Eisenkot’s letter to the A-G, he asked her to intervene to ensure he receives regular security briefings from Netanyahu on the current threat assessment, “To ensure effective oversight, maintain a proper decision-making process, and safeguard security interests.”

The prime minister must provide the opposition leader with a security briefing at least once a month. Eisenkot requested this position as no new opposition leader has been officially appointed to replace Yair Lapid while coalition negotiations continue.

Netanyahu’s office issued a response defending his security decisions, stating that all government decisions “were based solely on security considerations and in full coordination with the security establishment.”

Eisenkot pushed back against Netanyahu’s response, questioning why he had refused his request to “receive operational briefings through official channels, as is customary.”

Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of delaying key military committee meeting.

The “Yashar” leader also questioned why Netanyahu was attempting to delay the convening of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Military Committee until the following week.

“I will not allow a vacuum in oversight of a government that has lost the confidence of the Knesset. I will not allow even the slightest deviation from security considerations,” Eisenkot added.