US Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Talks with Putin

By Staff, Agencies

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian media reports.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the two American representatives at Vnukovo Airport, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. State-run TASS also confirmed that a convoy carrying Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner departed the airport shortly after their arrival.

Kushner announced on Wednesday that he and Witkoff would travel to Moscow following US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

He highlighted progress on humanitarian issues, revealing that the parties had agreed to pursue what he described as the largest prisoner release to date, with the final numbers expected to be confirmed the following day.

Kushner said another key objective of the Moscow visit was to expand the framework of peace negotiations. He explained that Washington wanted to involve European countries in establishing a lasting, multilateral process for resolving the conflict.

Following their discussions in Moscow, the US envoys are expected to travel to Dublin, where they will brief Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and discuss proposals raised during the negotiations.