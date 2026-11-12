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SpaceX Launches Classified US Space Force Mission Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Launches Classified US Space Force Mission Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket
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By Staff, Agencies

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday.

The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East as part of the USSF-627 mission. However, details about the payload and its specific objectives have not been made public.

The launch took place after two consecutive postponements. Initially scheduled for Monday, the mission was moved to Tuesday before being rescheduled for Wednesday.

The flight marked the seventh mission for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster. The reusable booster had previously supported a US National Reconnaissance Office mission, two Space Development Agency launches, and three Starlink deployments.

After separating from the rocket’s upper stage, the booster successfully returned to Earth and landed on a SpaceX droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch reflects the US military’s continued reliance on commercial space companies, including SpaceX, to deliver classified national security payloads into orbit.

spacex UnitedStates

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