IRGC Navy: Two Oil Super Tankers Explode in Strait of Hormuz After Defying Iranian Warnings

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy says two supertankers carrying a combined cargo of more than four million barrels of oil have suffered massive explosions and been disabled in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring repeated warnings against navigating an unauthorized and unsafe southern shipping route.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said the two vessels encountered an incident late Wednesday while transiting the prohibited route, despite repeated warnings from the Strait of Hormuz traffic control center about the dangers of using the passage. Both tankers reportedly stopped moving following massive explosions.

According to the statement, the two supertankers were carrying more than four million barrels of oil combined and were engulfed in flames.

The IRGC Navy issued a stern warning to vessels relying on the US military for protection, describing American forces as a “smuggling” force and questioning their ability to safeguard ships operating in the strategic waterway.

Iranian forces have maintained strict control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to obtain prior authorization and restricting safe passage to designated northern shipping corridors. The strait normally handles approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies.

The IRGC Navy has declared southern routes near Omani waters unauthorized and dangerous, warning that vessels attempting to use them could face severe consequences. Iranian military statements have also claimed that ships attempting covert passage, including vessels that disabled their automatic identification systems [AIS], have struck mines, exploded and caught fire.

The force has repeatedly warned against attempts to conduct unauthorized transit, particularly by vessels allegedly linked to the “Israeli” entity or operating with US encouragement.

IRGC commanders have also dismissed American assurances of naval escorts and protection, arguing that such guarantees have failed to prevent vessels relying on US support from being intercepted or disabled.

The Iranian military maintains that safe passage through the strategic waterway is reserved for vessels complying with its regulations, warning that ships serving the interests of its adversaries will face decisive action.

Tehran imposed the restrictions following the latest round of US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran, which began on February 28.