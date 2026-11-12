DR Congo President Calls for Global Commitment to Protect Tropical Forests

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has called for greater international cooperation in protecting tropical forests, stressing that responsibility for their preservation and the costs involved must be shared globally.

Speaking on Wednesday during a roundtable on forests at the ongoing 31st UN Climate Change Conference [COP31] in Antalya, Turkey, Tshisekedi emphasized the importance of recognizing the environmental value of tropical forests and ensuring fair compensation for the services they provide.

He stated that protecting tropical forests must be treated as a shared global responsibility, with the financial burden of conservation becoming a collective commitment.

The Congolese president also stressed the need for climate financing that directly benefits Indigenous populations and local communities, calling for fair, predictable and sustainable compensation for the environmental contributions of tropical forests.

He urged the international community to make financial commitments that match the scale of current environmental challenges, highlighting the essential role of Congo's forests in regulating the global climate.

Tshisekedi also presented his country's efforts to support the ecological transition, particularly through the Kivu-Kinshasa Green Corridor. Covering approximately 540,000 square kilometers, the community-focused protected area aims to restore ecosystems, expand agroforestry, create employment opportunities, and strengthen peace and national unity.

The 12-day climate summit, running until November 20, has brought together world leaders, business representatives and civil society organizations to discuss international climate action.

The conference has also offered African nations an opportunity to call for increased climate financing and international support to address their growing exposure to extreme weather events and other climate-related challenges.