IRGC Chief: No Threats or Sanctions Can Halt Iran’s Missile Development

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC], Major General Ahmad Vahidi, has declared that neither foreign threats nor economic sanctions can prevent Iran from strengthening its military capabilities and advancing its missile program.

In a message issued on Thursday to mark National Aerospace Day, Vahidi praised the personnel of the IRGC Aerospace Force, describing them as the successors to Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, widely known as the founder of Iran’s missile program.

The occasion marks the anniversary of Tehrani Moqaddam’s martyrdom, whom Vahidi described as a visionary military strategist who laid the foundations of Iran’s missile capabilities despite limited resources.

Addressing members of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Vahidi said they were continuing the legacy of the late commander by developing advanced military capabilities in underground facilities and deep within mountains.

He urged the personnel to uphold Tehrani Moqaddam’s legacy through innovation, creativity, determination and commitment to the Holy Qur’an, stressing that their efforts were contributing to building a stronger Iran.

Vahidi also paid tribute to martyred IRGC Aerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and other personnel who lost their lives, urging the force to continue their path and expressing confidence in its eventual success.

Tehrani Moqaddam was martyred on November 12, 2011, alongside 16 other members of the IRGC in an explosion at the Amir al-Mu’minin garrison in Malard, west of Tehran. The incident occurred when an accidental explosion involving high-explosive munitions destroyed a building used as a missile weapons depot.

Vahidi’s message comes days after Iran unveiled a newly constructed underground weapons manufacturing facility operated by the IRGC.

During the inauguration of the Aerospace Force’s new underground missile facility on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi warned Iran’s adversaries that new military capabilities and strategic surprises would continue to emerge in the event of a future confrontation.

The developments highlight Tehran’s continued emphasis on expanding its domestic military production and strengthening its missile capabilities despite international pressure and sanctions.