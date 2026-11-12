YAF: Missile and Drone Operations Target Saudi Military Sites and Troop Concentrations

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have announced a series of missile and drone operations targeting Saudi military installations, strategic infrastructure and troop concentrations across several fronts, according to military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

In separate statements, Saree said Yemeni forces launched three cruise missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, stating the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

He also announced a drone strike against Pumping Station No. 11 in the Yanbu area, saying the attack likewise accomplished its intended objective.

Responding to Saudi reports that an aircraft had been intercepted in Mecca’s airspace, Saree dismissed the claims as false, describing them as another fabrication. He stressed that Yemeni operations target Saudi oil infrastructure and military installations rather than Islamic holy sites.

The spokesperson also criticized the Saudi leadership over what he described as its failure to respect the sanctity of Islam’s holy places, referring to reports concerning the Kingdom’s donation of the Kaaba’s covering to Jeffrey Epstein.

Saree further announced that Yemeni forces had launched several ballistic missiles against Saudi military gatherings at Kharez camp and Ras Al-‘Ara. He said the positions, overseen by Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi, sustained significant casualties.

In additional operations, two ballistic missiles were fired at Saudi-supervised military gatherings east of Al-Jawf governorate and east of Ragwan district in Marib governorate. Saree claimed the missiles directly struck their targets, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also released footage showing Rajoum drone operations targeting Saudi military concentrations across several fronts.

In another announcement, Saree said Yemeni forces targeted the Saudi command headquarters and operations room in Aden’s Al-Burayqah district with ballistic missiles, claiming the strike accurately hit its intended target. He said the facility was responsible for directing Saudi military movements across the fronts in Lahj, Al-Dhalea, Taiz and other governorates.

Meanwhile, Saree accused Saudi Arabia of intensifying its military operations against Yemen, announcing that Saudi warplanes had conducted 93 airstrikes within 24 hours across several governorates, including Lahj, Taiz, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Marib and Dhamar.

According to the Yemeni military spokesperson, F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases carried out the attacks, causing civilian deaths and injuries.

He added that the total number of Saudi attacks since the latest escalation began had reached 4,765, including airstrikes and missile operations.

Sanaa’s Ministry of Health reported that the cumulative toll had risen to 359 people martyred and 780 wounded, most of them women and children. Three people were martyred and four others injured in Saudi attacks over the preceding 12 hours in Taiz and Saada governorates.

The continued bombardment of border communities, airstrikes across multiple provinces and reported attacks on civilian infrastructure have further intensified the humanitarian and security consequences of the conflict.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have repeatedly warned that continued Saudi military operations would be met with retaliation, reaffirming Sanaa’s declared policy of “blockade for blockade” and “escalation for escalation.”