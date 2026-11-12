Deadly Building Collapse in New York Leaves Two Dead, 17 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

At least two people were killed and 17 others injured after a three-story building collapsed into an adjacent construction site in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, according to the city's Fire Department.

Four of the injured remain in critical condition, while rescue teams continue searching for people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred at around 4 PM near the intersection of Bedford and Flatbush avenues.

The building housed a ground-floor store and apartments above, while the neighboring site had been cleared following the demolition of a one-story structure to make way for a planned nine-story residential and commercial development featuring 64 apartments, a grocery store, and a medical center.

Witnesses described hearing an explosion-like sound before the building came crashing down, sending thick clouds of dust across the street. In one dramatic moment, firefighters rescued a pregnant woman trapped beneath the rubble, prompting an emotional reaction from her husband.

Meanwhile, more than 250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been deployed to the scene. New York City Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore warned that the rescue operation would be prolonged, saying crews had been working methodically without interruption since their arrival.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a full recovery.

Separately, CNN, citing city records, reported that a demolition contractor operating at the adjacent construction site had been fined $10,000 for continuing work despite a stop-work order.

The violation was resolved in October. Authorities have yet to determine whether construction activities contributed to the collapse.