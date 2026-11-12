Argentina Threatens Jail for UK Oil Executive over Falklands Drilling

By Staff, Agencies

Argentina has threatened British oil executive Sam Moody, CEO of Rockhopper Exploration, with criminal prosecution, imprisonment, and fines over his company's offshore oil drilling project in the disputed Falkland Islands, according to a statement submitted by the UK to an international maritime tribunal.

Moody revealed that Argentine authorities personally threatened him and Rockhopper's chief financial officer in a letter dated September 1, 2026. He also warned that participating in the legal proceedings could expose him to criminal prosecution and imprisonment in Argentina.

The disclosure emerged in a UK submission to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea [ITLOS], which is considering Buenos Aires' request to suspend the Sea Lion offshore oil project.

The project, located north of the Falkland Islands, is jointly led by Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and "Israeli" company Navitas.

Argentina has introduced domestic legislation criminalizing activities related to the project and has taken additional measures against companies and financial institutions involved.

These reportedly include a 20-year ban on Navitas operating in Argentina and pressure on Standard Chartered to avoid participating in oil and gas development in the islands.

Meanwhile, Navitas and Rockhopper have withheld the identities of certain contractors and partners in legal submissions, citing concerns over potential retaliation by Argentine authorities.

US oilfield services company Halliburton has also announced that it will not participate in the project following discussions with Argentina.

Buenos Aires argues that the drilling violates its sovereignty claims over the islands and is aggravating the longstanding territorial dispute.

It is seeking an immediate suspension of the project ahead of further arbitration, citing a 1976 UN resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resolve their competing claims peacefully and refrain from unilateral actions that could alter the situation.

In response, Britain has challenged the tribunal's jurisdiction and argued that the cited UN resolution is not legally binding.

UK Attorney General Ellie Reeves warned that suspending the project would effectively destroy its prospects, with severe economic and social consequences for the islanders.

The Sea Lion development is projected to double the islands' GDP and generate an estimated £8 billion in revenue for the Falkland Islands government over the oilfield's operating lifetime.

The dispute comes amid renewed diplomatic tensions, with Argentine President Javier Milei reiterating at the UN General Assembly in September that reclaiming the islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, remains a national priority, while pledging to pursue the issue through peaceful means.

Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a 74-day war that claimed 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three islanders. ITLOS is expected to rule on Argentina's suspension request on November 28.