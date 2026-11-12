Iran’s Top Commander: Any Aggressor Will Face Heavy Losses

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami warned that any new act of aggression against Iran will lead to heavier losses for the enemy.

Speaking during a visit on Thursday to an exhibition showcasing the remains of drones and missiles downed by the Army’s air defense systems, Hatami stressed that the Islamic Republic’s Air Defense Force has acquired new capabilities.

“The Army's Air Defense Force has acquired new capabilities, and any aggressor who once again attacks our country will face heavier losses,” he emphasized.

Hatami also stressed that the enemy is far from invulnerable, despite its efforts to project an image of overwhelming and invincible power through psychological and cognitive warfare.

The top general further pointed to the military equipment displayed at the exhibition as evidence of the Air Defense Force's achievements in confronting hostile aerial threats.

“Various large drones, missiles, and equipment used by the enemy, which were hit by Air Defense systems, are on display here. They illustrate part of the achievements of the fighters of the Army's Air Defense Force,” he noted.

Separately on Thursday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran's Armed Forces, also warned Washington over recent threats by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, stressing that any renewed aggression would trigger a massive military response.

“If you attack Iran, you will come under the most intense offensive,” he warned on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition of documents relating to the Second and Third Imposed Wars, organized by the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Values and Resistance.