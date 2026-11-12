Basij Cheif: Trump Turns to Putin to Mediate with Tehran

By Staff, Agencies.

US President Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate with Tehran, according to Iran's Popular Mobilization Organization chief Hossein Taeb, who revealed that Moscow had relayed a message from Washington to Iranian officials.

Taeb said Putin sent a representative to Iran carrying the US message, while Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei traveled to Moscow to deliver Tehran's response on behalf of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 40-day war, Taeb said Iranian intelligence had accurately tracked the opposing side's objectives throughout the war, enabling Iranian forces to strike their targets.

He added that changes in Iran's combat methods had disrupted the enemy's calculations.

Taeb also stated that the 40-day war had played a decisive role in shaping election outcomes in the "Israeli" entity and the United States.

Rezaei's Moscow Visit

On Wednesday, Rezaei disclosed details of his November 5 visit to Moscow, where he met Putin at the Kremlin and personally delivered an official message from Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to Rezaei, Putin received the message with great respect, personally taking it from the table and twice asking him to convey his greetings to the Iranian Leader.

An Iranian senior political and security source had previously dismissed reports that Rezaei presented a new political initiative to Putin as "pure fabrication."

Taeb's remarks suggest that the message instead conveyed Tehran's response to Washington's request for negotiations through Russian mediation.